Uncle, nephew duo murdered in Coomacka Mines

The community of Coomacka Mines, Region 10, was thrown in a state of shock following a double murder in the wee hours of today.

Dead are: 58-year-old Leonard Reece of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines, and his nephew, 36-year-old Ronald Wong, who police say is of unsound mind.

The incidents occurred sometime between 01:15 hours and 03:00 hours today.

It was reported that during the month of April 2021, Ronald was released from prison after serving time for attempted murder and moved in with his uncle, Leonard, who would usually cook for him on a daily basis.

The police said that the Chairman of Three Friends Coomacka Mines, who lives about two houses away from Leonard, reported that at about 01:15h this morning, she was awoken by sounds from Leonard’s house.

She immediately went out on her verandah where she saw Elvis – Leonard’s 25-year-old autistic son who was at home at the time – jumped through the eastern window from Leonard’s house and shouted twice in a loud tone of voice saying “murder”.

The woman immediately raised an alarm and other neighbours came out and went over to Leonard’s house, where the gruesome discovery was made.

Leonard’s body was seen with several wounds covered in blood and in black boxer pants.

The police said that Ronald body was later found in a paddleboat in the river with several wounds laying face down. It is unclear how he got injured.

However, Leonard’s brother, Maurice Reece, who lives in Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden told police he received a phone call about 01:30 hours from his niece, who informed him that his nephew Ronald chopped his brother Leonard.

Maurice then called his brother-in-law, Walter Reece, who related the same story to him.

He subsequently went to the Mackenzie Police station and made a report.

Persons are currently being interviewed and statements are being taken as the investigation continues.