Uncensored 14 set to deliver a night of real comedy

Get ready for an evening where the comedy is raw and the laughs are genuine. Uncensored 14 is coming to the National Cultural Centre on December 28th, starting at 8pm. This year’s showdown will feature a lineup of Guyana’s finest comedians, both seasoned and fresh, ready to battle it out with their boldest and most honest humor yet. Expect a night filled with straightforward wit and humor that pulls no punches.

Tickets are on sale for $2000, $3000, and $4000, offering options for every budget. They can be purchased at the National Cultural Centre box office and Payless Variety Store. The show is designed for a mature audience, with access limited to individuals 16 and over.

“Uncensored is all about giving comedians a space to freely express themselves without holding back,” said the show’s producer. “We’re excited to see who will bring down the house this year and take home the crown. It’s going to be a great night for anyone who loves comedy.”

“Every year, Uncensored strives to push the boundaries of comedy in Guyana, and this year is no exception. We are thrilled to provide a platform for talented comedians to showcase their unfiltered and uncensored material in a competitive setting,” said the show’s producer.

Event Details:

Date: December 28th

Time: 8:00pm

Venue: National Cultural Centre, Georgetown

Tickets: $2000, $3000, $4000 (Available at the National Cultural Centre and Payless Variety Store)

Age Restriction: 16+

