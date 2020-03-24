UK warns of “serious consequences” if gov’t is sworn in based on fraudulent results

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, in a brief statement on Tuesday, said that the transition of government in Guyana should only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results.

In response to the current political crisis following the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, Raab warned that any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation. He said if the situation continues to deteriorate, this international response will include a range of serious consequences for those concerned.

Following is the statement:

The UK remains ready, along with its partners, to assist in ensuring a credible process that provides the democratic outcome that the Guyanese people deserve.