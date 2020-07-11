UK Minister urges GECOM to make declaration based on certified recount

Calls continue to mount for the Guyana Elections Commission to make a declaration based on the results emanating from the national recount, which was certified not only by GECOM but a team of scrutineers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

This latest call was made by United Kingdom (UK’s) Minister for Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development, Baroness Elizabeth Sugg.

In a tweet this morning (Saturday, July 11, 2020), Baroness Sugg said “Guyanese people have waited long enough for election results. Now all legal processes have been completed I urge Guyana Elections Commission to declare a result based on @CARICOMorg scrutinised recount. Every vote must count, all must respect those votes, regardless of the result.”