UK Foreign Secretary urges Granger to preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab in a statement urged President David Granger to preserve the principles of free, fair and credible elections.

Full statement:

The United Kingdom expresses deep concern about the events following the elections in Guyana on 2 March 2020.

We call upon the President to preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections. Allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana.

We call upon President Granger to ensure that proper procedures are followed before embarking upon a transition of government.

We stand ready to offer assistance to ensure a credible election result is produced.