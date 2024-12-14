UK Foreign Secretary renews support for Guyana’s territorial integrity, development projects

The United Kingdom has reiterated its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity – a message that was relayed by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is on his first official visit to Guyana since his appointment. Lammy, who is the son of Guyanese immigrants, is currently on a three-day visit to the country. On Friday evening, President Dr Irfaan Ali and several senior government officials engaged the British official and his delegation at State House. During the meeting, the Office of the President said the discussions centred on enhancing partnerships in climate change, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and child care. The Guyanese Head of State also hosted a cocktail reception in honour of Lammy, who had visited Guyana several times in recent years.

During the reception, the UK’s support for Guyana’s territorial integrity, developmental projects, and security collaboration was emphasized by the British Foreign Secretary. In his brief remarks, Lammy expressed his enthusiasm for the potential future partnerships between Guyana and the UK.

Meanwhile, President Ali highlighted that this partnership has been strengthened by the efforts of the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, and other senior government officials along with other stakeholders were present at the event.

Friday was a packed day for the British official who visited the Paediatric and Maternal Hospital construction site at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. The UK is funding this project – a demonstration of the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said the visit underscores the UK’s commitment to supporting healthcare advancements and fostering collaboration in critical sectors such as paediatric medicine.

During the tour, the Foreign Secretary engaged with construction staff. This project is creating job opportunities for workers in both countries. The visit highlighted the importance of partnerships in strengthening healthcare systems, with discussions on potential collaborations in training, capacity building, and medical technology. As part of his official visit, Secretary Lammy also travelled to Region 10 on Friday morning to inspect the progress on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road expansion – another project that is being funded by the British Government via the CDB-administered United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, alongside a CDB loan and financing from the Government of Guyana. Minister within the Public Works Minister Deodat Indar joined the UK officials for that visit, which commenced with a working breakfast in Linden. High Commissioner Miller as well as the contractor and supervisory firm for the Linden-Mabura Road Project also participated in the working breakfast. This was followed by a site visit to the Linden-Mabura Road Project where the officials were updated on the progress of the project. Minister Indar also joined the visiting officials for a community engagement at Rockstone Village, Essequibo River, where he said the British Foreign Secretary announced the launch of the UK-Pact Amazon Regional Fund.

The Foreign Secretary said the fund will support sustainable livelihoods in the Amazon to halt deforestation and keep forests standing.

“Guyana is at the forefront leading,” Lammy stated as he commended Guyana’s impeccable forest management that has seen the country boasting the lowest deforestation rate in the Amazon.

Guyana will be one of the beneficiaries of the programme alongside Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador. The programme will boost UK-PACT’s ongoing work in Brazil and Columbia.

Region 10 Chairman, Deron Adams, was among the local officials to welcome the visiting delegation to Rockstone. He said the support provided by the UK over the years has been instrumental in the development of Region 10, with projects like the upgrading of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road which is bringing about transformative changes.

“We are truly grateful for the collaborative efforts that will pave the way for progress and prosperity through the announcement of a new Amazon Regional Fund to assist in managing the forest. The new programme will help protect the forests and tackle illegal logging, helping protect vital natural habitats,” Adams stated.

Moreover, it was noted that Secretary Lammy held fruitful discussions with local leaders on addressing issues of common concern such as the climate crisis.

According to the Region 10 Chairman, “The UK’s persistent support for Guyanese territorial integrity, particularly in the face of illegitimate Venezuelan claims to Essequibo, is also deeply appreciated and valued.”

--- ---