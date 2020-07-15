UK “discussing” sanctions on Guyana Govt, elections officials over electoral fraud – source

As pressure continues to mount on the David Granger-led APNU/AFC Coalition to concede defeat and allow the duly elected government to take its place, the United Kingdom authorities have also begun discussions on imposing sanctions on government and elections officials who are undermining Guyana’s democracy.

A reliable source close to the British Government, moments ago, confirmed that “discussions” have commenced although no definitive decision has been made as yet in this regard.

The source told Inews that the UK Foreign Secretary is likely to make an announcement soon.

The UK is a major developmental partner of Guyana and has been actively involved in funding several projects over the past years.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that visa sanctions have been imposed on government and elections officials and all others who are involved in undermining Guyana’s democracy.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for, or complicit, in the undermining of democracy in Guyana. The immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to restrictions,” Pompeo said during a State Department briefing on Wednesday.

“The Granger Government must respect the results of democratic elections and step aside,” Pompeo asserted.

In a subsequent tweet, Pompeo said that the new visa restrictions imposed on persons involved in electoral fraud sends a clear message of the consequences of subverting democracy and the rule of law.

“The United States will not stand by and do nothing as the will of the Guyanese people is violated,” Pompeo tweeted.

Canada, on Wednesday, also issued a statement calling for the rule of law and democratic processes to be respected and a declaration of the March 2, polls to be announced “without further delay”.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada, demanded a “swift and transparent” conclusion to the electoral process and pledged to hold accountable all those persons who prevent it.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the elections with 233,336 votes, according to the results of the national recount exercise.

But the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition is refusing to concede defeat despite mounting international pressure.

In fact, the Coalition administration has been given multiple warnings that their failure to respect the will of the people will be met with consequences.