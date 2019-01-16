UK Citizen Carl Greenidge is now acting Prime Minister of Guyana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice President Carl Greenidge is now acting in the capacity of Prime Minister (PM), since the current PM, Moses Nagamootoo, is acting within the capacity of President, with President David Granger in Cuba receiving treatment for his illness.

Greenidge, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP), recently confirmed with a section of the media that he has United Kingdom (UK) citizenship, after leaving Guyana as a child.

Following the no confidence motion that was passed against government, private citizen Compton Reid filed legal proceedings challenging the validity of the vote of former Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandas Persaud, stating that he had falsely declared that he was a Guyanese citizen.

Persaud, a Guyanese, is also a citizen of Canada.

Reid is arguing, among other things, that Persaud who has dual citizenship acted in contravention of Article 155 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana “…by virtue of his own act and acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience and adherence to a foreign power to wit, the Sovereign State of Canada.”