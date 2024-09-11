UK-based King’s Foundation to assist Govt in restoring Georgetown as Garden City

Georgetown is set to be transformed as the government embarks on rolling out transformative projects as part of the next phase of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), with support from the United Kingdom-based King’s Foundation.

During a high-level discussion that focused on Guyana’s LCDS at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) on Tuesday, President Dr Irfaan Ali gave insight into what to expect from the strategy’s implementation over the next few years.

For instance, he noted that Georgetown will, with support from the British-based King’s Foundation, be transformed under the rollout of the next phase of the strategy. President Ali, whose doctorate is in Urban and Regional Planning, noted that the King’s Foundation will be providing support to Guyana in the area of sustainable urban development.

“Our work continues to expand and as part of the LCDS 2030 vision, that is the renewal of the city, the renewal of new areas and development of new growth poles and growth areas, the beautification of our city and country, the expansion and revival of urban planning, the drainage and irrigation aspect of the city, addressing flooding. All of that is part of the LCDS 2030 vision.”

“Today, we are very pleased that we have established this strong partnership with the King’s Foundation in the renewal of the City of Georgetown. And we’re working on various projects to enhance the City of Georgetown and give it back that title of the Garden City of the world,” the President laid out.

Georgetown, which has for decades been under the management of the People’s National Congress (PNC) has grappled with the pile up of garbage and clogged drains for some time now. One issue the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (GM&CC) faces is that it lacks the adequate manpower and trucks to provide optimal service throughout the city.

The President further noted that these projects will require local authorities, to work hand in hand with the government. According to the President, his government’s massive development drive and the allocation of 36,000 house lots since its return to office in 2020, have laid the groundwork for the rollout of the next phase of urban development.

“We can all now imagine the Georgetown and Guyana we want to be in. Some say Georgetown could be the next Dubai or Miami. But while we can certainly learn from these cities, we should be proud to craft our own future. Guyana has always been centered around village life. And we must reconcile this heritage with the modernization we want to see. Let us imagine a Georgetown that blends its rich history with cutting-edge infrastructure and technology.”

“A city that is both cosmopolitan and reflective of our values. To make this a reality, several key initiatives will soon start. The cross-cutting nature of this work means that it requires action from the local government, as well as the central government. But its cross-cutting nature means that it appropriate that central government funds the work and leads the implementation,” he said.

Ali revealed that over the next few months, technical work will start to develop eight key elements for sustainable cities in Guyana. This will include an urban development framework and the articulation of a vision for greater Georgetown, a smart code for building design, the continuation of the master plan for Silica City, pilot neighbourhood plans, a greenway strategy and modernized urban maps.

“At the same time, we are committed to preserving Georgetown’s historic core. Once known as the garden city of the Caribbean, Georgetown is home to beautiful colonial architecture and green spaces. A heritage conservation plan, led by the national trust of Guyana, will set out plans for ensuring that history and modernity coexist in harmony.”

The Head of State, meanwhile lauded British King Charles III for the support he gave Guyana when, as the then Prince of Wales, the country was crafting its first LCDS. Praise was also heaped on Eric Solheim, who as the then Norwegian Minister of the Environment, signed the historic Norway agreement with Guyana in 2009.

This Norway agreement provided for Guyana to get up to US$250 Million by 2015 for avoided deforestation, once certain performance indicators were met. And met they were, with Guyana receiving around US$220 Million throughout the agreement. President Ali recognized that Solheim, who was present at the discussion, had the vision to see the potential for Guyana under the agreement.

The Norway agreement came to an end in 2015 with failure by the previous Coalition Government to have it renewed. Nevertheless, when the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration returned to office in 2020, it expanded the LCDS and sought certification of some 33.7 million carbon credits from the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) on December 1, 2022.

The Guyana Government subsequently signed a historic multi-year agreement for the sale of its certified carbon credits to United States energy major Hess Corporation to the tune of US$750 million.

The expanded LCDS 2030 meanwhile recently received renewed support from the National Toshaos Council (NTC), comprising leaders of the indigenous community from all around the country who passed a resolution endorsing the government’s premier plan to aid in combatting climate change.

The resolution, signed on by the majority of the Toshaos attending the NTC Conference in Georgetown last month, states that the NTC is the collective voice and representative body of Indigenous Peoples across Guyana.

It was noted that the strategy promotes economic growth while ensuring the protection of forests, ecosystems, and cultural heritage, all of which are of paramount importance to Indigenous communities. The resolution acknowledges that the LCDS 2030 is in harmony with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international climate commitments.

--- ---