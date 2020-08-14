UK Ambassador tests negative for Covid-19

Following the announcement that the Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had tested positive for COVID-19 the British High Commissioner, HE Greg Quinn and his Deputy, Ray Davidson, self isolated and were tested as they had met the Minister on 10 August.

The results for both the High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner were negative.

The High Commissioner and his team would like to thank the Ministry of Health and all those involved in the fight against this disease for their hard work, dedication and support. All health workers are to be commended for what they are doing during this pandemic. They are all true heroes and we are grateful for their efforts.