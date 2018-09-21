Uitvlugt youth killed in hit-and-run accident

A man lost his life in the most gruesome fashion late on Thursday night when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is 23-year-old, Chapil Kumar of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

INews was informed that the accident occurred at around 22:30h.

Kumar was reportedly standing on the southern side of the Uitvlugt Public Road waiting to cross when the driver of a motorcar which was at the time proceeding West on the southern carriage way struck him before quickly escaping the scene.

Kumar who, according to an eyewitness account, had his leg severed when he was struck, was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the motor vehicle which struck him is presently being sought by Police.