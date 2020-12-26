Uitvlugt man found dead

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 51-year-old man whose motionless body was found on a bed at his West Coast Demerara home.

Hubert Henry, 51, of De-Groot Uitvlugt, W.C.D, was discovered dead by his son on Christmas morning.

According to police reports, the deceased was an alcoholic who suffers from epilepsy. It was reported that the deceased normally consume alcohol and would lay down several places including the bottom of his house.

His son, Shivanand, told investigators that about 03:30h Christmas morning, his son went to use the outdoor washroom, when he saw his father laying on the ground. He then placed him on a bed under the house.

Then about 06:30h, the young man said he observed that his father was motionless. A report was made at the Leonora Police Station.

Upon arrival at the home, the body was examined by the police and bloodstains were seen on his stomach and his right ear.

The body was taken to Leonora Hospital, where Henry pronounced dead on arrival. It was then escorted to the Ezekiel funeral Parlor awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.crime s