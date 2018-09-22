Uitvlugt hit-and-run driver turns self over to Police after car found abandoned

The driver who on Thursday night fatally struck down a 23-year-old man at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) is now in the custody of the Police after he turned himself in.

The 25-year-old suspect of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) reportedly removed the vehicle’s licence plate and abandoned it at Vergenoegen, EBE.

INews understand that the suspect told police that the now deceased pedestrian, Chapil Kumar of Leonora, WCD ran into the path of his vehicle.

However, Kumar’s wife who is reportedly several months pregnant, was allegedly with him at the time of the accident and reported to the police that the vehicle was speeding before is picked up her husband and dragged him several feet before driving off.

According to the police, the vehicle which is registered to a resident of Parika, is heavily tinted and several of its documents are expired.

The suspect is presently being processed for the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Monday and is expected to be charged with, inter alia, causing death by dangerous driving, driving an unlicenced and uninsured motor vehicle, driving a tinted motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident, in addition to failing to render assistance.

It was previously reported that Kumar was reportedly standing on the southern side of the Uitvlugt Public Road waiting to cross when the driver of a motorcar which was at the time proceeding West on the southern carriage way struck him before quickly escaping the scene.

Kumar who, according to an eyewitness account, had his leg severed when he was struck, was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.