UG Vice Chancellor withdraws request for renewal of contract

University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith on Friday withdrew his request for the renewal of his contract. This decision came amid pressure from the University of Guyana unions.

Based on reports received, the University of Guyana Council convened to make a determination on the matter of the renewal or non-renewal of Griffith’s contract, but during such, a correspondence was received indicating that he no longer wanted his contact to be renewed.

As such, the University Council accepted his withdrawal, which means that as of June 14, 2019, Professor Griffith, who is at present on terminal leave, shall cease to be Vice Chancellor of the University.

In a release issued by the University of Guyana, it stated that a Transitional Management Team has been duly approved by the University Council.

The Team, the missive added, will be chaired by Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Professor Michael Scott; with Deputy Vice Chancellor for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement, Professor Paloma Mohamed serving as the Deputy Chair and Registrar. Dr Nigel Gravesande will serve as Secretary to the Management Committee.

Pro Chancellor, Major General (Retired) Joseph Singh stated that the Team has been identified to take control of the management of the University with effect from June 14, 2019, until such time that a new Vice Chancellor was appointed.

“The aforementioned notwithstanding, the University Council will continue to pursue its agenda, including the conduct of a Management Audit, the identification of a new Chancellor and the soon-to-commence search for a new Vice Chancellor,” he added.

The University Council looks forward to a cessation of the recent exchanges in the media on the University’s internal processes, but in the interest of openness, will keep the University community and the wider society informed of unfolding developments as the University seeks to continue its work and to provide for a seamless transition of leadership in the interest of its students, faculty, and staff members, the release added.