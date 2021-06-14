UG to launch inaugural virtual career fair on Friday

Thousands of prospective students, both locally and internationally, hoping to secure a place at the University of Guyana (UG) to further their academic careers, will get the opportunity to learn about the university’s 140 programmes across 50 disciplines, in the institution’s 12th Career Fair.

The Career Fair will be held virtually for the first time on June 18 and 19, 2021. The theme for this year’s event is; “Discover Your Potential: Beyond Limitations.” The two-day event seeks to provide all the necessary career, application, registration guidance, and support to prospective students in helping them to make informed decisions as they choose their next academic step.

Deciding where to go and what to study in higher education is usually bewildering for most persons as it is life-changing. In addition to providing useful information, the Career Fair also seeks to educate and inform prospective students about campus life, student services offered by the institution, and how they could cope effectively with the demands of tertiary education.

In a virtual space, prospective students will have an opportunity to network and engage university staff and faculty, current students, international and local partners, and members of the senior management team in ways that were previously not possible.

There will be a virtual auditorium, virtual lobby, virtual hall, and virtual booths for partners, sponsors, and the various faculties, schools, and institutes of the university. There will also be fun games, educational talks, and prizes to be won.

The virtual platform provides a richer, more inclusive guest experience as the set of integrated chat rooms, polls, question and answer sessions, emoji reactions, seminars, and similar interactive elements are leveraged in creating a memorable experience. These features will make participants feel almost as if they were physically present at a face-to-face event, even though they are there virtually because of the rich immersive visual and interactive experiences.

The event is free of cost to prospective students, parents, university staff and current students, partners and sponsors, and all other interested persons. Please click here to register: https://opencareerday2021.uog.edu.gy/

Meanwhile, for the new academic year, UG has launched several new programmes at the certificate, undergraduate and post-graduate levels in response to the growing need for quality, affordable and relevant academic programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean.

For example, the Centre for Communication Studies (CCS) has launched three new Master’s in Communication Studies in three areas of specialisations: Strategic Communication, Social Change Communication, and Visual Communication.

UG’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) will also launch three new programmes – BSc in Sustainable Tourism Management which will replace the Bachelor of Arts Tourism and Associate of Arts Tourism Studies, MSc Supply Chain Management & Procurement which is in response to the institution’s recognition of a skills gap within the public and private sectors in the areas of supply chain management and procurement, and MSc in Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management which is in response to UG’s recognition of a gap in the national framework of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management.

Also, the newly-established Institute of Energy Diplomacy has announced a suite of Executive Level Professional Courses, some of which have already begun. These courses are being taught by leading international academics and experts from universities around the world with long track records in training for the energy sector.

Additionally, UG’s Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) has introduced six new programmes set to commence in the new academic year, these include BSc Computing, Information Technology and Business, Diploma in Crime and Criminology, Pre-University English Reading Skills, Pre-University English Writing Skills, Small Business Management, and Business Plan Preparation and Writing.

The University of Guyana is pushing ahead in ensuring the realisation of its main goal of having one graduate per household as laid out in the Institution’s Blueprint 2040 – a policy document that outlines the transformative growth of the University over the next twenty years.

Vice-Chancellor XI, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin noted that the university is focused on ensuring that everyone who joins succeeds and is fully equipped with the skills necessary to cope in an ever-changing world.

UG was forced to take a number of bold initiatives as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that academic learning continued with very little interruption by taking the majority of its course offerings and services online.

The University of Guyana, on April 19, 2021, opened its online application process for prospective students, both from Guyana and around the world, who wish to commence studies in the academic year 2021/2022.

The university has instituted a rolling application process for the first semester of the new academic year. Applicants can also apply for admission pending their results. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector, there is a choice of online or blended learning with the use of state-of-the-art technologies.

The degrees being offered by UG are internationally recognised and marketable and are being offered at globally competitive prices. The university also boasts one of the highest successful completion rates in the world.