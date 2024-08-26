UG to begin new academic year with over 11,000 students

University of Guyana to Welcome over 11000 students at Dynamic and Innovative Formal Opening of the new Academic Year 2024/2025 on Friday August 30

The University of Guyana is set to begin the new academic year for 2024/2025 with a week-long series of orientation sessions culminating with a high energy formal opening on Friday August 30th. This year’s activities will bring new dynamism and innovation to the formal opening. The new high energy format will welcome new and continuing students even as Orientation sessions for Faculties and Units begin Monday, August 26th.

The central hub for the formal opening and faculties meet-and-greet will be the new Multipurpose Auditorium at the Turkeyen Campus, gifted to the University of Guyana, from 2PM till 6PM.

Kick-off to Academic Year

The formal Friday Commencement activities will begin at 12 Noon with an open campus event, providing students with the opportunity to meet faculty, staff, and peers, explore the campus, student clubs and societies, and participate in other special activities in a festive atmosphere.

The Ceremonial Opening will take place at 2:00 PM at the new Multipurpose Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus, and will feature presentations from senior officers of the university, including Registrar Dr Nigel Gravesande, Deputy Registrar (ag) Dr Daniella King, Deputy Vice- Chancellor for Academic Engagement Prof. Emanuel Cummings and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin. The Commencement ceremony will also feature cultural performances by the university’s talent ambassadors and other top performers. This event is open to all Faculty members, students, and their families. People attending physically are expected to be seated by 1:30 PM.

Those who wish to join virtually can do so by clicking this link: https://zoom.us/j/97341980833?pwd=G1bkv4LuuOFmVcR5inyA9yi956djvo.1

Virtual and Face-Face Orientations from August 26

Virtual and face-to-face orientation sessions will take place from August 26 – 30 for new students at all campuses (Turkeyen, Berbice and IDCE Regional Campuses) and from September 12 to 13 for continuing students also on all campuses. This year, the University is expected to welcome over three thousand five hundred (3500) freshmen (new students), who will join over eight thousand (8000) continuing students pursuing studies in various academic disciplines, Orientation sessions will begin daily from 9am.

Please click here to join these sessions being hosted by the Registry: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KdPNMDTaQCuVL6HuATts8g. These morning sessions will then be followed by in-person or online faculty-specific sessions hosted by the various academic divisions in the afternoons. Students will receive an email with login information for registering for orientation sessions. Please see link to full 2024 orientation schedule and other details here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gIaoFBaWN81La8GriugVAosxPCCB_k6D

The full orientation and academic schedules for continuing students’ orientation will be directly sent to students via their SRMS accounts and will be posted on the university’s website: https://uog.edu.gy/ by the formal opening on August 30, 2024.

The University of Guyana’s orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to the University’s systems, policies, and resources that students need to settle in well during their academic journey. The most significant aspect of the activity is an introduction to all key administrative and academic personnel who provide guidance and services. This activity, which is a highpoint of the University’s academic calendar is particularly important for students to start their classes seamlessly. Students will also be introduced to the physical campuses, labs, faculties and classrooms as relevant. They will also be provided insight on the conduct of online classes if they are taking online or blended options.

Priority Safety

Those persons attending face to face are kindly asked to note the following:

Sanitization protocols are expected to be followed in regard to hand-washing, masking where relevant, and distancing if appropriate. Please refer to the internal protocols being sent out by the Office of Occupational Health and Safety for clear instructions of what is expected on a regular basis. Please see here: https://www.uog.edu.gy/sites/default/files/documents/Personal%20Advisory%20%282021.11.23%29.pdf

First day of Class

Classes for most new and continuing undergraduate students will begin on September 2, 2024.

Still Accepting New Applications and Registrations

Though many programmes are at capacity, students who have applied and not yet heard from the University or who wish to register for programmes that are not yet at capacity, are encouraged to complete pending applications or registrations at the earliest or risk losing their places.

Those who still wish to attend the University for the new academic year can still apply during the next week. New applications close on August 31, 2024.

Registration is ongoing for those students who have already applied and have still to accept the offer placement as well as for students who are continuing. The University will continue to offer its students three attendance options – face-to-face, online or blended learning formats. The mode of delivery will depend on the discipline being pursued by students, their geographical location and other special conditions such as work commitments or disabilities.

Faculties and other academic departments will continue to advise their respective students directly about options available to them.

Continuing students, who have not yet registered for the new academic year 2024/25, are urged to do so as soon as possible by checking into their SRMS accounts.

Quick links:

Full schedule of orientation sessions and other details: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uRjgY107oQF75e3yPdKFCPulIo7RMeqk

Link to formal Ceremonial Opening (August 30):

https://zoom.us/j/97341980833?pwd=G1bkv4LuuOFmVcR5inyA9yi956djvo.1

Applications and Registrations:

https://registry.uog.edu.gy/admissions-division/apply-uog

2024/2025 Academic Schedule:

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:va6c2:d9693073-4778-4e78-abd5-e0b5fbb920e7

