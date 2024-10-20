UG supports Govt taking responsibility for world-class tuition-free education

See below for a statement from the University of Guyana:

The University of Guyana is obliged to clarify the current situation in response to the plethora of calls in regard to the recent and ongoing public high-level pronouncements in Guyana on the question of free tuition at the University of Guyana.

1) The University of Guyana welcomes and supports quality free tuition at the University

and wherever it can be sustainably offered in our country.

2) The University has made no other determinations subsequent to those already made in

regard to this year’s graduation planned for November 7 th to 9 th and November 16 th, 2024.

3) However, recent developing conditions surrounding interpretations by students and others

about free tuition has produced some conditions which must be addressed urgently.

4) Some of these matters concerning implementation modalities and the paying over of fees

owed by prospective graduates and continuing students to the University are being

assiduously addressed by the appropriate offices of the University and the Government of

Guyana.

5) This is so that all eligible students can graduate on time and the operations of the

University for which fees have always been needed can continue uninterrupted until

January 2025 when this first semester officially ends.

6) In support of the Government of Guyana’s generous promises of free tuition, the

University has extended itself for the past four (4) years, by allowing thousands of

students to attend and successfully complete their studies without fully paying fees.

Therefore, there could be no routine reason why the graduations of students already

planned would be withheld by the same University which has nurtured them for all this

time.

7) However, revenue from fees cover more than 50% of the University of Guyana’s

operating expenses and are always desperately needed towards the end of the year.

8) The University of Guyana therefore wishes to assure its stakeholders that all possible

avenues are being pursued to ensure the operations and best interests of everyone, most

importantly those of our 3500 prospective graduates are satisfied in the coming week.

