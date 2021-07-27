UG student gets bail for killing man in De Willem accident

A University of Guyana student was today released on $300,000 bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Tyree Li-A-Ping appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $300,000 cash bail.

The matter was adjourned until August 11, 2021.

The UG student is accused of killing Kenneth Smith, 54, of Ocean View Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports indicate that a motor pickup was driving along the De Willem Public Road in a line of traffic when the driver he indicated that he was making a turn into Harry Kissoon Street.

In the process of doing so, the speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motor pickup before crashing into a fence and eventually colliding with the two men who were standing in the yard.

As a result of the collision, both men sustained injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where both of them were attended to.

Smith, however, succumbed while receiving treatment and Sursen was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted with a fractured left ankle and other injuries about his body.