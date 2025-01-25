UG says it has not authorised nor is conducting any political polling survey

See below statement:

THE UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA HAS NOT AUTHORIZED, NOR IS IT

CURRENTLY CONDUCTING, ANY POLITICAL POLLING SURVEY

The University of Guyana wishes to advise that it has not authorized, nor is it currently

conducting any survey which includes political polling. It would appear that persons

purporting to be students of the University are soliciting responses to a certain survey in the Berbice area at the moment.

The public should note the following:

1) When the University is conducting surveys, the public is usually notified by

advertisements in the local newspapers and on the University’s official website.

2) The data collectors will have letters and UG-issued ID cards specific to the survey.

3) The data collectors are expected to respect people’s wishes to opt out of any such exercises at any point.

4) A University of Guyana’s official contact for the staff member supervising the survey is

provided in case there are queries and or comments.

The general public is therefore asked to take note and be guided accordingly.

