UG lecturer wins prestigious Elsevier ATLAS Award for academic work on changes in education due to Covid-19

“Sudden change of pedagogy in education driven by COVID-19 Perspectives and evaluation

from a developing country” is the academic treatise which earned UG Lecturer Mrs Temitayo Deborah Oyedotun the nod ahead of 1000 others to win the prestigious Atlas award this year.

Temitayo Deborah Oyedotun is a lecturer at the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Faculty of Education and Humanities, University of Guyana.

She is the second person in the South America continent, and the first in Guyana, to have won the award since its inception in 2015.

Mrs Oyedotun’s article was published in the journal Research in Globalization https://www.journals.elsevier.com/research-in-globalization/news/article-granted-theatlas-award and was selected from thousands of published articles to be awarded the prize.

Each month, ten articles are selected from published research across Elsevier’s 3800 journals by an external advisory board out of which one is selected as research that can impact or has significantly impacted people’s lives around the world.

She said: “I am happy to have been considered for this award. I only thought of documenting what I observed, and I am happy that most of what I wrote as challenges when we were migrating online have been addressed by the University. I hope that our experience as documented and recognized would serve as a guide to other developing countries. I thank Mr Alim Hosein, Ms Elsa Cromarty and Mr Mark McGowan for their reviews, comments and suggestions when the paper was initially prepared and submitted as an opinion paper.”

In December 2020, Mrs Oyedotun’s article was nominated among the ten shortlisted and was subsequently selected winner. An External Advisory Board made up of individuals from international NGOs selects a single Atlas article around one of the UN SDG themes from published research from Elsevier’s 3,800 journals hosted at ScienceDirect. The panelists review the contribution to science and society, and analyse the societal impacts of the article.

Mrs Oyedotun’s article was selected around the Sustainable Developmental Goal 4, Quality Education. The External Advisory Board includes, among many others, the following organizations:

– Ban Ki-Moon Centre for Global Citizens

– Bioversity International

– Epicentre (MSF)

– Health & Global Policy Institute

– International Training and Outreach Center in Africa (ITOCA)

– University of California, Berkeley (Centre for Effective Global Action)

– United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP)

ATLAS articles showcase research that can (or already have) significantly impact(ed) people’s lives around the world and Elsevier hopes that bringing wider attention to this research will go some way to wider dissemination, ensuring its successful implementation.

Articles are hosted prominently on Elsevier.com which is visited by almost three million people each month and Mrs Oyedotun’s article has been made freely available on ScienceDirect https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590051X20300186 to ensure it is accessible to all.