UG launches Institute for Marine and Riverine Ecologies & Economics

The University of Guyana (UG) is targeting some 500 persons in the areas of Marine Biology, Law, Engineering, Port Security and Port Management among others areas over the next four years.

This was revealed by Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin on Monday during the launch of the University’s Water World: Institute for Marine and Riverine Ecologies and Economics (IMAREE) at UG’s Berbice campus.

Martin explained that the marine and maritime sector in Guyana will need some 2000 to 6000 workers shortly as such, she affirmed the University’s commitment towards bridging this labour gap through the newly established Institute for Marine and Riverine Ecologies and Economics (IMAREE).

“We’re just trying to fill the gap that exists in some of the high-end areas. So over the next four years, we expect to be able to turn out between 500 people in marine biology, law, engineering, port security and port management, biotech, aqua biotech, and other areas that are required” she explained.

On this point, she noted that Guyana is currently the only country in the world that combines studying water with the economics of the areas these waters occupy.

“One of the very interesting things though about this Center is that should not go unnoticed is that we have included, and it’s the only one in the world that is doing this, and of course, we benefit from our colleagues overseas and the rest of the world. Because it is the only institute in the world that includes rivers along with ocean and coastal work. It includes everything about the waters while studying the economics of the areas. So it’s very unique in this area, in this regard, and we are looking forward and have to work continuously with a lot of other people” she stated.

Moreover, she noted that the University of Guyana Berbice Campus has a notable lack of students enrolling into the institution. As such she revealed that the institute was strategically placed there to further bolster enrolment. This move also aligns with the University’s goal of having one graduate per household by 2040.

“So why are we in Berbice, you might ask. We have a campus in Berbice that is now celebrating a big anniversary. It’s 25 years this year, and it is a campus that has not been attracting as many people as we want to see in Berbice. And so one of the strategic goals of your city’s blueprint is to have at least one graduate per household by 2040. And that does not mean one graduate per household on the coast, from the coast alone, which is where many of our graduates are coming from, but from all across the country. Because if you want to develop a country, you have to make sure that everybody, at least one of those households, can uplift that entire family and to create a model for those looking on” she explained.

Additionally, another strategy the University has implemented to further bolster enrollment is to send students to study specific disciplines at the Berbice campus. As such all students who wish to study topics in relation to marine and maritime operations will have to attend classes at the university’s Berbice campus.

Meanwhile, the new Institute for Marine and Riverine Ecologies and Economics (IMAREE) will offer a wide range of programme to citizens: Undergraduate Programmes include a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology; Diploma in international shipping and logistics; Bachelor of Science in Port Management; Bachelor of Science in Marine Biotechnology.

Other Programmes under consideration are Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation; Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Coastal, Riverine and Ocean Management; Bachelor of Science in Port Security; Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Law; Master’s Degree in Maritime Law; Master of Science in Marine Biology in Marine Biotechnology.

