UG hosts inaugural world alumni gathering

several high-profile speakers to be featured

As the University of Guyana steps up its preparation to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the tertiary institution in collaboration with the University of Guyana’s Alumni Association (UGAA) is all set to host its two-day inaugural Alumni gathering beginning this evening from 18:00h to 21:00h.

Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, herself and alumnus will deliver welcome remarks during the opening ceremony. The event continues tomorrow rom 10:00hrs – 12:30 hrs.

The event which is being hosted virtually comes at a time when the University is breaking new ground and is stepping up the level of discourse on how the institution could be further strengthened and developed to ideally position itself to achieve its mandate. Several other high-profile speakers will be featured during the two-day event (2 hours each day) including students from UGs first batch in 1963, past Chancellors, administrators, past and present students, and other stakeholders who will share their experiences and engage in discussions on the future of UG.

The event also promises to be an exciting, interactive one, with participants getting the opportunity to participate in games and win prizes in a virtual bingo and the all-new Real#1 Guyanese Board Game.”

Day 1 (Friday 23rd July), leading members of UG’s Senior Management Team, including; Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice-Chancellor XI, Dr. Mellissa Ifill, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Institutional Advancement), and Prof. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Engagement) will kick start the conversation on the topic; ‘Presenting the Future’.

The second panel will engage in discussions on the topic; ‘Reflect to Affect’ and includes UG’s current Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene and past Chancellors; Sir Shridath Ramphal (1987 – 1992), Prof. Nigel Harris (2015 – 2019), and Prof. Compton Bourne (2009 – 2011). Mr. Calvin Bernard, Lecturer, Faculty of Natural Sciences will be the Moderator for Panel Two. There will also be a question-and-answer segment after each panel. The programme will be chaired by Dr. Nigel Gravesande, Registrar, University of Guyana.

On Day Two (Saturday, 24th July), Panel 3 will engage in discussions on ‘UG Reflective to be Effective’, and will include; Founding President of the Toronto Chapter of the UG Guild of Graduates Mr. Harry Hergash, Ms. Lorna McPherson (class of 1971), Mr. George Cave Former Registrar (1987-1992, class of 1988) and Mr. Patrick Dial, Former Lecturer, Faculty of Social Sciences (1983 – 2000). Ms. Paulette Paul, Former Public Relations Officer (1992 – 2019) will be the Moderator. The programme will be chaired by Mr. Jainarine Deonauth, Director, Department of Events Conferences and Communication (DECC).

UGAA Panel will comprise of Ms. Sara Bharrat, Interim President of UGAA Georgetown Chapter (class of 2015); Ms. Somattie Sayrange, Interim President of UGAA Berbice Chapter (class of 2004, 2009, and 2019); Mr. Alexander Ramessar, Interim President of UGAA Toronto Chapter (class of 2001); and Mr. Jason Benjamin, Interim President of UGAA New York Chapter and Past UGSS President 2004-2009 (class of 2006 and 2009).

The attendees will participate in fun games that will test their knowledge about UG and Guyana to win prizes which include; all expenses paid trips to Kaieteur Falls, Iwokrama, and Sophia Point, as well as UG Alumni Merchandise.

Prof. Mohamed Martin will deliver closing remarks, while Ms. Marissa Foster, Final Year Social Work Student and University of Guyana Student Society Representative (UGSS, UGBC) will give the vote of thanks.

The Conference is being organised and managed by Christine Chowargir, Senior Alumni Relations Officer and team from the Philanthropy and Civic Engagement (PACE) Office, Office of the Vice-Chancellor XI, in collaboration with the UGAA.

The University of Guyana is very elated to be hosting the 2021 World Alumni Gathering as UG has been effectively engaging with its alumni throughout Guyana, regionally and internationally over the years. The link below can be used to learn more at PACE, UGAA, to give to UG, and to sign up as a member: https://ugalumnipride.com/

Please Pre-register for the World Alumni Conference by clicking the link here https://forms.gle/nVozAnkfNAWF7zQa7

For More Information Email: [email protected] or Call: 6233159, 6233154.