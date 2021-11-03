UG final year medical students raising awareness on breast cancer

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells of the breast grow uncontrollably. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the world’s most prevalent cancer with 1 in 8 women being affected. In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer, with 685,000 deaths. In Guyana and the Caribbean, breast cancer has been found to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

As a result of these alarming statistics, a group of final year Medical Students from the University of Guyana, School of Medicine decided to embark on a journey to raise awareness on breast cancer amongst the Guyanese population as part of their final year research project. Their objective is to enlighten both women and men on the features associated with breast cancer and to encourage them to undergo early screening.

In its early stages, breast cancer may be asymptomatic but as the cancer grows changes can occur in both men and women. These changes include: a lump in one or both breasts (most common), lumps under the armpits, a change in the size or shape of the breast, skin changes such as dimpling or indentations, redness, an unusual rash, scaling or ulceration on the breast. Additionally, the nipple is inverted and a discharge from the nipple may be present.

Some factors which increase your risk of developing breast cancer include having a positive family history of breast cancer, using hormone replacement therapy and early menstrual onset before the age of 12. Some lifestyle factors such as being overweight, lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption also increases the chances of developing breast cancer.

According to Dr. Ravi Motilall (Consultant in General Surgery) screening can be done through clinical and self-breast examinations. “Usually having a lump is something that someone normally notices first. It is a challenge in Guyana since persons are now presenting with breast cancer at a younger age than when screening is advised,” Dr. Motilall declared.

The American Cancer Association recommends a person, especially women, to get screened at age 45 years. Most societies who recommend getting screened for breast cancer before age 40 years would have to take into account some of the risk factors that put you at a higher risk of developing cancer.

“Here in Guyana, there are a number of women who are present with breast cancer at an early age,” according to Dr. Motilall. Clinical screening with mammograms and sonograms is quite useful. “Self- breast and clinical exams are very important to do at least once a year, a yearly evaluation, which would include a clinical breast examination and a mammogram” are important in detecting the disease early,” Dr. Motilall emphasized.

“If this is diagnosed early, the chances of survival are best,” Dr. Motilall continues, “late stages, not so great”. If breast cancer is found early there is breast conservation surgery to remove the cancerous lesion. Usually, patients with breast cancer are also placed on chemotherapy and hormone receptor therapy.

Breast cancer patient Alicia Sugrim, when interviewed by the Medical Students, said, “The first thing I noticed was a lump. There were no other signs and symptoms. When I went to doctor to check what the lump was, it turned out to be cancer.” She advises women who may be going through a similar situation she is going through, “to prioritize your health and have regular checkups.”

For women who would like to be screened, they are encouraged to visit their health care providers. For anyone with cancer or a history of cancer they can contact Bibi Hassan, the Head of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, through their Facebook page or directly on telephone number: 618-2085. There is also a breast cancer survivor club which you can join.

The group of Medical Students is encouraging women to undergo early screening are: Munesh Chowbay, Yogeeta Ghansam, Keisha Gordon, Shareeza Haniff, Kimberly Jaikarran and Bernard Mc David.