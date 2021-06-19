UG encourages students to pursue academic empowerment there during virtual Career Fair

The University of Guyana, on Friday, 18th June 2021, officially declared open its 12th Annual Career Fair which is being held virtually for the first time in the Institution’s 58-year-old history. University Registrar, Dr Nigel Gravesande officially welcomed prospective students urging them to take advantage of the opportunities available to find out more about the University’s over 140 programmes being offered by its campuses across the country.

Dr Gravesande, in his remarks, noted that this is indeed historic because it is the first time in the University’s 58-year-old history that an Open Day is being held virtually and this gives the University an opportunity to showcase what it has to offer to the rest of the world.

“Join us in your journey to academic and ultimately economic empowerment through the programmes we offer,” Dr Gravesande urged prospective students.

He added that with a student enrollment of approximately 10,000, UG has churned out thousands of graduates in various fields who have gone on to successful careers locally, regionally, and internationally. Additionally, he noted that the University is a major contributor to the national, regional, and international economy and to business and industry, in particular, where several of our graduates serve in leading and innovative positions.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of UG, Prof. Edward Greene, noted that “circumstances have indeed demonstrated how much UG can create opportunities out of challenges such as the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted our lives. It demonstrates that here at UG, there is the will to survive and conquer. Hosting this very first Online Career Fair is an illustration of the spirit of this institution that will inspire you to succeed,” he told those who joined via Zoom.

Professor Greene, in a direct message to prospective students about the benefits of studying at UG noted: “Here at UG, you will be exposed to an environment where the academic staff are engaged in cutting edge research. Where increasingly their research results are being recognised internationally. Where increasingly our Faculty collaborates in studies that provide an understanding of the various levels of national, regional, and international developments. Where there is a continuous flow of seminars and workshops on topical issues. Where there is an active student association and continuous student engagement. Where there is an emphasis on fostering debates, sporting talent, even in religious and political activities – all of which make student life so enjoyable – it gives you an experience of a lifetime.”

UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Xi, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin encouraged the prospective students to go after their dreams of acquiring a university education so that they could develop themselves further.

“Even if you’ve never thought about attending the University before, I am here to tell you, yes, you can, even if there has been no one in your life or your family who has graduated from university before, you can be the first. Even if there’s a small place inside of you that is doubtful and you feel as if you couldn’t cope, I’m here to tell you, you could go fast, or go slow, but, yes you can. Even if you feel that you can’t afford it or it’s going to be too difficult for you, we have affordable prices, affordable packages just for you.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mellissa Ifill, in her remarks, encouraged the participants to ask questions, seek advice, to engage the faculty and staff over the duration of the Fair to secure answers to all of their questions and queries.

“An exciting opportunity to acquire the education to develop your skills and thereby prosper in your chosen career awaits you at the University of Guyana,” she said.

The Virtual Career Fair will be live for two days (Friday June 18th and Saturday, June 19) and will also be available “Live on-demand” for the next three months. The theme for this year’s Career Fair is; “Discover Your Potential: Beyond Limitations.” The two-day event seeks to provide all the necessary application, registration and career guidance and support to prospective students in helping them to make informed decisions as they choose their next step in their academic career.

In addition to providing useful information, the Career Fair also seeks to educate and inform prospective students about campus life, student services offered by the Institution and how they could adequately prepare for tertiary education.

Prospective students are afforded an opportunity to network and to engage University staff, faculty, current students, international and local partners, and members of the Senior Management Team in ways that were previously not possible. There is a virtual auditorium, virtual lobby, virtual hall, and virtual booths for the various Faculties, Schools and Institutes of the University and information on partners and sponsors.

The event is open free of cost to prospective and current students, parents, University staff, partners and sponsors and all other interested persons. Please click here to register: https://opencareerday2021.uog.edu.gy/

For the new academic year, the University of Guyana has launched a number of new programmes at the certificate, undergraduate and post-graduate levels in response to the growing need for quality, affordable and relevant academic programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean. For example, the Centre for Communication Studies (CCS) has launched three new Masters in Communication Studies in three areas of specialisation: Strategic Communication, Social Change Communication and Visual Communication.

UG’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) will also launch three new programmes – BSc. in Sustainable Tourism Management which will replace the Bachelor of Arts Tourism and Associate of Arts Tourism Studies, MSc. Supply Chain Management & Procurement which is in response to the Institution’s recognition of a skills gaps within the public and private sectors in the areas of supply chain management and procurement, and MSc. in Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management which is in response to UG’s recognition of a gap in the national framework of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management.

Also, the newly-established Institute of Energy Diplomacy has announced a suite of Executive Level Professional Courses, some of which have already begun. These courses are being taught by leading international academics and experts from universities around the world with long track records in training for the energy sector.

Additionally, UG’s Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) has introduced six new programmes set to commence in the new academic year, these include BSc. Computing, Information Technology and Business, Diploma in Crime and Criminology, Pre-University English Reading Skills, Pre-University English Writing Skills, Small Business Management and Business Plan Preparation and Writing.

The University of Guyana, on April 19, 2021, opened its online application process for prospective students, both from Guyana and around the world, who wish to commence studies in the Academic Year 2021/2022.

The University has instituted a rolling application process for the first semester of the new academic year. Applicants can also apply for admission pending their results. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector, there is a choice of online or blended learning with the use of state-of-the-art technologies.

For a full list of UG’s Degree Offerings click here: https://www.turkeyenonline.uog.edu.gy/srms/student/prospective/about_applying/offeredprogs.php

For more information, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit https://registry.uog.edu.gy/admissions-division/apply-uog

or contact: Admissions Division (Berbice Campus) 337-2308, 623-1926 or 642-7394 (WhatsApp) or email at [email protected]

Admissions Division (Turkeyen Campus) 222-2740, 623-8325 or 623-1865 (WhatsApp) or email at [email protected]

Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) 642-7007, 642-7009 or 623-0359 (WhatsApp) or email at [email protected].