UG Council expanded to 32 members

The National Assembly Tuesday morning approved the expansion of the University of Guyana (UG) Council from 26 to 32 members, to foster greater inclusivity and more expertise at decision-making levels.

The six additional members will include representatives with wide knowledge in the areas of information and communications technology, environment, climate change, and national defence, among others.

Youth representation was also added to the act.

Proposing the change to the august house, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand explained that this type of representation is essential to ensure more consultation is done.

“The entire world has agreed that we moved away from the adage that children and young people should be seen and not heard, and we now want to as a world, hear from our young people,” the minister emphasised.

She posited that the amendment falls squarely within the expansion of the education sector that continues to happen countrywide.

“Whenever the PPP/C is in office you have seen repeatedly and consistently growth in education…We are adding persons to the council so that we have a more inclusive council that can add more to the University of Guyana,” the education minister explained.

Also expressing his unwavering support for the changes, Culture, Youth, and Sport Minister, Charles Ramson Jr, lambasted the APNU+AFC opposition for not making any significant improvements to the university during its time in office.

He said the amendments are of utmost importance because of the “significant investments” that are being made in the tertiary institution.

“Because we are making significant investments into the University of Guyana, that oversight as well as increased government arrangement must also now be equally important. In fact, it is the responsible thing to do as the government,” the minister asserted.

The University of Guyana Council is the governing body of the institution, with its powers conferred upon it by the University of Guyana Act 39:02.

--- ---