UG business students urged to be practical leaders

Students of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), University of Guyana were urged to be practical leaders during a recent lecture on campus.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) company, Justice Nedd made the charge in his capacity as a guest lecture.

Lecturer of the Business Communication class, Professor Leyland Lucas, explained that the guest lecture was necessary to give the students a realistic perspective of leadership styles, which forms part of the students’ course outline.

Nedd surrounded his presentation on the operating landscape of Latin America and the Caribbean perspective, while highlighting challenges many regions face in the business world.

“Leadership is more than what is in front of you; it is the entire horizon,” Nedd said. He encouraged the students to not only study context within Guyana, but to measure and compare with other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“While leadership has become technologically oriented and can support leadership styles, it should not be the substitute for leadership in the workplace. However, the information can be used to make a difference,” Nedd said.

The GTT CEO further encouraged the business communication students to focus on becoming problem solving leaders. “It is great to achieve a 4.0 GPA but if you cannot solve a problem using the knowledge from the theory you would have learnt, it will not make a difference.”

The session was informative and interactive with the majority of students in attendance seeking clarification and adding comments of their own on what was discussed.

After the presentation, the students were treated with GTT Pinktober t-shirts and encouraged to attend the walk/run on Saturday 26th October, 2019. The GTT Pinktober team will be on campus conducting sales and free SIM upgrades to GTT’s 4G LTE network for the remainder of the week.