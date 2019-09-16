UG bomb threats: Trial to commence on Oct. 8

Sheneza Jafferally, called Diane, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, who was charged for causing chaos at the University of Guyana after making several bomb threats, is expected to appear at the Sparendam Magistrate’s Court on October 8 for the commencement of her trial.

Jafferally, a student at the University of Guyana (UG), was charged in February, for allegedly making bomb threats that interrupted classes on the campus.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on February 5, 2019 at Cummings Lodge, Jafferally sent, by means of a public telecommunication device system, for the purpose of causing needless anxiety to the staff and students of UG, a message which she knew to be false.

During her first court appearance, the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge. Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat will be representing the defendant during the trial, which will be heard by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.

It was reported that on the day in question, a number of threats were sent to several online news outlets which were promptly reported to the Police.

Nevertheless, UG was on lock-down owing to the bomb scare. As a result, the gates to the tertiary institution were briefly locked, but were reopened once the Police and other officials gave the green light.

In the threat message, the alleged sender ‘Jack Ryan’ stated “I have placed 20 bombs across the University of Guyana campus which are hidden from plain sight. Attached to this bomb is a timer which can be remotely activated/ deactivated”.

The sender also uploaded an image of the alleged handmade explosive devices. He also stated that the timer was set for eight hours before detonation.

“The bombs will be activated at exactly 15:00h unless my demands are met,” ‘Ryan’ continued. In a subsequent message, he related that students must leave the campus after which he would make his demands.

However, the Police had conducted a thorough investigation after no explosives were found on campus, which led to the defendant being arrested at her workplace after phone records allegedly linked her to the threats.