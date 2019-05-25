UG back in full swing after Friday’s bomb scare

Full operations resumed at the Turkeyen Campus of the University of Guyana (UG) this morning (May 25, 2019) after the Guyana Police Force’s Bomb Unit gave the administration an “all-clear” signal following Friday’s possible bomb threat.

According to a media release from the tertiary institution, UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Ivelaw Griffith, stated that he is thankful that the threat was a hoax while commending the professionalism of the police force’s bomb squad in handling the matter.

“Thanks, too, to the students and staff who responded with appropriate calm. These inconsiderate and dangerous acts cause considerable physical and psychological stress, and are particularly disruptive at this crucial time for thousands of students and dozens of invigilators. My hope is that we do not experience any such acts going forward.”

He explained that the sweep of the entire campus on Friday revealed neither kinds of explosives nor were any suspicious packages or items discovered during that search.

“Following the thorough sweep of the campus Inspector Dyal of the Police Bomb Unit issued the ‘all-clear’ signal. Students and staff members are asked to note that full operations will resume on (today) Saturday, May 25, 2019.”

Meanwhile, Registrar of UG, Dr. Nigel Gravesande noted that the staff of the Registry regrets the disruption caused by the bomb scare to the administration of final examinations yesterday but that the safety and security of UG’s students will always be a primary concern of the Registry.

“It is envisaged that examinations scheduled for Saturday May 25, 2019 will be held as advertised by the Office of Examinations. Plans for the administration of all exams not held as scheduled on Friday, May 24, 2019 will be announced early next week.”

Additionally, the University is requesting that if anyone has information regarding the bomb threat to make contact with the University Safety and Security Officer on 623-9979 or the nearest police station.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, the Police Bomb Unit and the Guyana Fire Service responded to a report of a bomb threat at the University of Guyana Turkeyen Campus. The threat was issued via social media around 10:45 hours. The campus was evacuated and all afternoon examinations were cancelled as a precautionary measure and a search of the premises was conducted by the Officers. (Kristen Macklingam)