U.S. gearing up to sanction Guyana – brother of Coalition campaigner

Westley Kirton, the brother of APNU/AFC campaigner Mark Kirton, has made a public social media post that leading United States Government officials in Washington, D.C. have warned that should incumbent President, David Granger, be sworn-in on the basis of an unverified result from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) sanctions will be applied.

According to Kirton, who is President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Florida, he was told that sanctions will first be applied to individuals and their families; and progressively, to Guyana.

The sanctions, he added, will include inter alia freezing of assets in several countries, revocation of visas and denial of Guyana’s participation in international organisations.

“I was also told that some Guyanese in the US “are on our radar” since they have been trying to stir instability in Guyana. My suggestion that the international community play a role in the formation of a government of national unity, was rejected,” his social media post stated.

He added that the US Government official told him that the current election result must first be verified, and only after that would there be any initiative to help move to a Government of national unity.

“Next week Friday could be a red-letter day in Guyana’s contemporary history. [This] is a really sad situation,” Kirton’s post stated.