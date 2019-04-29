U.S. Embassy condemns resolution by National Assembly to honor convicted terrorist

The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown condemns the resolution by Guyana’s National Assembly, reportedly honoring the life and work of convicted terrorist Abdul Kadir.

In a statement to the media, The US Embassy stated that Kadir was sentenced to life in prison in the United States after being found guilty of plotting a 2007 terrorist attack at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“Members of the National Assembly, therefore, chose to honor a man who conspired to kill innocent people from across the United States and around the world. This resolution is an insensitive and thoughtless act, which demonstrates the National Assembly’s disregard for the gravity of Kadir’s actions”.

While speaking at an International Peace Conference recently, U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch held up Guyana as “a model to the world on religious tolerance and understanding.”

The National Assembly’s resolution of April 26, 2019 draws into question that reputation. It also comes on the heels of Guyana’s historic cooperation with the United States on the extradition of an alleged murderer.

“Members of Parliament have placed this resolution in direct contradiction to the efforts of security cooperation between our two countries”, the release added.

Further, it added that with this resolution, honoring a convicted terrorist, members of Guyana’s National Assembly have left a stain on their legacy as representatives of the Guyanese people and on their commitment to the rule of law.