U.S. DEA partners with local law enforcement for narcotics investigation training

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in coordination with the DEA Georgetown Country Office, successfully conducted two intensive training courses on Basic and Advanced Narcotic Investigations from November 4 to November 15, 2024. The training, hosted by the Guyana Police Force, was attended by 35 officers representing several key agencies in Guyana, including the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defense Force (GDF), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

The training was made possible with funding under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative from the U.S. Department of State’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) office at the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and effectively combat transnational narcotics trafficking.

This initiative underscores the DEA and INL’s ongoing commitment to working bilaterally with Guyanese law enforcement partners. Participants received comprehensive instruction on critical topics such as case management, deconfliction, surveillance, intelligence sharing, as well as key information on regional and worldwide drug trends.

In addition to the classroom instruction, participants engaged in hands-on practical exercises designed to enhance their operational capabilities. These exercises focused on interview and interrogation techniques, surveillance operations, briefing and presentation skills, and link analysis chart training.

“This training exemplifies the power of collaboration between the DEA and our Guyanese counterparts,” said Denise Foster, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Caribbean Division. “By enhancing our collective expertise and operational readiness, we are better equipped to confront and dismantle narcotics trafficking networks that threaten the safety and security of our communities.”

At the training’s closing ceremony on November 15, Ambassador Theriot gave remarks and presented certificates to the participants. She highlighted the exercise as a significant milestone in the U.S.-Guyanese partnership to combat transnational drug trafficking and address shared security concerns which, if left unaddressed, could harm Guyana’s economic growth and investment climate.

