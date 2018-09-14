Two young males in custody for murder of Annandale pensioner- Police

Almost a month after a 72-year-old man was found dead in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara home, police in ‘C” Division have reported that two young males have been arrested in connection with the man’s murder.

According to information received, both of the young suspects reside on the East Coast of Demerara.

INews had reported that on August 27, 2018, at about 19:00h, Krishnachand Dabee was found in his Lot 149 Annandale South, ECD yard, dead.

The discovery was made by the pensioner’s daughter, Ramona Dabee, 40, who told police that she visited her father’s home after several calls to his phone went unanswered for quite some time.

This online publication was informed that according to police, the woman, who is a University of Guyana lecturer, went to the Vigilance police station and made a report that her father was missing.

As such, a party of policemen responded and went to the above mentioned address, where the deceased was found lying in his yard, face up with injuries to his right eye and to the back of his head.

Further inspections also revealed that Dabee’s home was ransacked, leading investigators to believe that the pensioner may have met his demise during a robbery attack.

Moreover, a post-mortem examination conducted days later disclosed that Dabee, died as a result of blunt trauma to his head, along with a fractured neck and spine.

The autopsy was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.