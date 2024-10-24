Two women defy odds to achieve academic glory at UG

In the face of challenges that would have deterred many, two extraordinary women, Jean Hanoman and Franka Thomas, embraced education in the latter stages of life, proving that age is no barrier to growth and learning. As the University of Guyana prepares for its 2024 Convocation ceremonies, these remarkable women, will be graduating with distinction in their programme of study – Jean with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations, and Franka with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management, both from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

For Jean, a woman in her mid-60s, pursuing a degree brought mixed reactions from persons—most of them discouraging. “Are you mad?” people asked. “At your age?” But Jean saw higher education as more than personal fulfilment; it was a symbolic triumph over centuries of suppression. Reflecting on the struggles of women who were denied the right to education, she says, “The tears and sacrifices of our grandmothers and mothers paved the way for us to stand tall, proud, and empowered.” Her decision to attend university represents defiance against the societal expectation that learning is a pursuit meant only for the young.

Similarly, Franka embarked on her academic journey against the backdrop of enormous personal challenges. Losing her mother at two years old, dropping out of secondary school, and becoming a mother of four did not extinguish her dreams. “It’s not where you start that matters, but where you end that counts,” Franka said.

Support Networks and University Guidance

Both Jean and Franka found crucial support systems in their educational journeys. For Jean, the encouragement from compassionate lecturers at the University of Guyana was pivotal. “Age was never noticed. When I tested it once, the response I got was, ‘We are all one age group here—eighteen to eighty.’” Jean credits specific lecturers, such as Dr Coreen Jacobs, Ms Queenella Cameron, and others, for their personal involvement, saying, “These were not just teachers; they were mentors who called after class, noticed our struggles, and motivated us to persevere.”

For Franka, university life initially felt disorienting. Navigating the campus, moving between classrooms, and grasping new concepts pushed her to her limits. But her faith in God and the camaraderie of friends and classmates helped her find her footing. When tragedy struck—losing her brother, father, and son within a short period—Franka leaned on supportive group members who stepped in when she could not keep up with her assignments. “My groupmates’ empathy carried me through moments when I wanted to quit,” she recalls.

Overcoming Adversity with Grit and Faith

Jean’s return to school was not just a personal ambition; it was a statement about the transformative power of education. “We are defined by our ability to adapt, to persevere, and to rise above the limitations that society places upon us,” she declares. Her journey is a reminder that even in a world still grappling with gender inequality, women can forge their paths through sheer will and resilience.

Franka’s story resonates deeply with anyone who has faced loss and hardship. Despite immense grief and workplace challenges, she pressed on. “I thought about pausing my studies, but I knew I had to finish,” she says. Her faith in God and the encouragement from her youngest son kept her going. In a moment of bittersweet triumph, she learned she had been named to the Dean’s Honour List. “I had no idea that despite my pain, I had achieved such an honour,” she recalls with gratitude.

Inspiring Others to Dream Big

Both women are living examples of what it means to embrace education as a transformative force. Jean urges women to remember that progress is not guaranteed—it requires continuous action and advocacy. “The degree you earn today is not just a personal achievement,” she says. “It symbolises the progress made by those who fought before us and reminds us of the work that still lies ahead.”

Franka shares a similar message: “If I can do it, so can you! Never give up on your dreams because dreams do come true. With faith, prayer, and the support of loved ones, we can overcome any challenge.” Her journey from a school dropout to a university graduate, passing with distinction, stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination.

A Celebration of Triumph

Their stories show that education is not limited by age or circumstance. It is a key that unlocks doors and opens new possibilities, even for those who thought they had missed their chance. In celebrating their achievements, Jean and Franka remind us that the pursuit of knowledge has no expiration date. Whether balancing motherhood, grief, or societal doubt, they demonstrate that success is not defined by how quickly one achieves but by the courage to persist.

Through their journeys, we see how the University of Guyana not only offers academic opportunities but also fosters resilience, nurtures friendships, and provides a foundation for students to thrive. (Feature by the Department of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC), Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Guyana)

--- ---