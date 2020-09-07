Two weeks tax-free bonus for Joint Services

Members of the Joint Services will be benefiting from two weeks tax-free bonus.

This was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali during a press conference today.

President Ali also said the Government will boost the capacity of the country’s security forces with 50 new 4×4 vehicles.

According to the President, this will enable the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to operate more effectively and efficiently in an environment that is constantly changing and providing new challenges.

“In order to support our security sector, to support the Police Force, in understanding the new environment in which they operate – greater economic activities in hinterland communities (etc) – they are required to move more swiftly, with a different type of vehicle, so we are going to acquire 50 new 4×4 vehicle for GPF,” President Ali disclosed on Monday.