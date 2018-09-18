Two remanded for cocaine found in luggage at CJIA

Two women were earlier today (Tuesday), remanded to prison, one for attempting to traffic some 1.638 kilograms of cociane and the other for aiding the trafficking of the said narcotics when they stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Shellon Barrow, 35, of 35 Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown who was busted by agents of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday last denied that she attempted to smuggle the above mention amount of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Further, 37 year old, Christine Griffith of Pike Street, Kitty who delivered the suitcase containing the illicit drug to Barrow denied that she committed that offence between the 14-15 of September 2018 at the Sunset Hotel, Georgetown.

The Court heard that Barrow was intercepted while attempting to board a flight destined for Jamaica with the suspected cocaine concealed in a false wall of her hard cover suitcase.

After being detained, Barrow reportedly implicated Griffith telling the agents that she was given the drugs by her.

However, Attorney for Griffith told the Court that her client dropped off the suitcase several hours before the drugs was found inside same.

CANU’s Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford however revealed that video footage was obtained of Griffith further implicating her in the trafficking of the cocaine.

Both women were remanded to prison and will next appear on October 8 2018 when the matter continues.

On Thursday last, 46 year old Karen Stuffle was jailed for 4 years by the Chief Magsitrate after she attempted to traffick 1.42 kilograms of cocaine by consuming same in her stomach and stashing some into her vagina on September 9, 2018, at CJIA.

Another woman, Alicia Coppen was also caught at the JFK Airport in the United States by ranks there with cocaine in her stomach and vagina as well. She has since been detained.