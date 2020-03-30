Two positive COVID-19 cases now in ICU; Lawrence says Guyana prepared to deal with 1400 projected cases

Guyana is expected to confirm roughly 1400 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the end of the global pandemic.

This is according to the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) and was disclosed by caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence in her COVID-19 update to the nation today (Monday), according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

However, Lawrence expressed her confidence in the ministry’s preparedness to handle the projected cases. She disclosed that the health ministry will have 300 isolation beds in place for persons who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

As of March 30, 2020, in Guyana, a total of 46 persons have been tested, moving the number up by two from Saturday. According to DPI, thirty-seven of the persons tested have reported negative while eight have had positive COVID-19 diagnoses. One person’s test returned inconclusive.

Thirty-six persons are now in institutional quarantine. Of the eight confirmed cases in Guyana, five were locally transmitted. Two of the confirmed cases have now been placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Public Health Ministry says it continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.

Global figures as of 30 March 2020 show that the number of confirmed cases exceed 693,000 While the number of deaths is over 33,000. These figures represent 210 countries.

In the Region of the Americas there are 120, 798 confirmed cases and 1,973 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.