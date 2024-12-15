Two pedestrians killed while crossing Tuschen Public Road

Two pedestrians lost their lives in the wee hours of today after they were struck by a speeding motorcar while crossing the public road at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead are 54-year-old Yvette Daniels of Lot 616 Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE, and 48-year-old Vishnudat Mohabir of Lot 604 Tuschen H/S.

The accident occurred at about 02:00h.

Based on police reports, motorcar #PKK 9890 was proceeding East along the northern side of the Tuschen public road at a fast rate when the front portion of the vehicle collided with the two pedestrians who were at the time crossing the road from North to South. As a result of the collision, the pedestrians were flung into the air and fell onto the road surface where they received severe injuries on their bodies.

The motorcar (PKK 9890) also further collided with another vehicle, motorcar #PGG 5073, which was parked on the northern side of the road, facing East, and then came to a halt about 100 yards from the accident scene. The driver fled the scene and was later arrested.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene by the E.M.T personnel. Their bodies were escorted to Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver – a 29-year-old also from Tuschen – and alcohol was found in his system with readings of .070% and .071% Micrograms.

The driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

