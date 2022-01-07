Two more unvaccinated persons die from COVID

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported today that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

These latest fatalities are a 60-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara) and a 66-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), both of whom died on January 06. They were both unvaccinated at the time.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana has now gone up to 1,066.

In the last 24 hours, some 847 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking active cases in the country to 4,295. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 ICU at the Ocean View hospital.

There are currently 91 persons in institutional isolation, another 4,178 in home isolation and 12 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 37,895 persons have recovered after contracting the life-threatening disease.