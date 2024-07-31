Two more GDF ranks remanded for trafficking ganja

The two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who were intercepted and nabbed with 316lbs of narcotics during a successful intelligence-led Police operation were on Tuesday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Edward Mc Calmont, a 40-year-old GDF rank from Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, and John Johnson, a 24-year-old GDF rank from Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara, were arrested on Saturday July 27th, 2024 and charged with Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking, Contrary to Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act, Chapter 10:10.

Both defendants appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to them.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison until Monday, 19th August 2024.

Earlier this month, two other GDF ranks, Clovis Sam and Adisa Higgins, were charged with the offence of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, after they were busted with 154lbs of ganja.

