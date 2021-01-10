Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 169.

These latest fatalities are two males: a 58-year-old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica)

and a 39-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). These persons died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

As of Saturday, the ministry reported 31 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6541.

Of these, however, only 355 cases are currently active, while some 6019 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date in Guyana.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO.12), which are in effect until January 31, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.