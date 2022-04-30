Two missing after tug capsized, sank in Canje Creek

A search is currently underway for two persons who were trapped in a tug that capsized and sank in the Canje Creek, Berbice Friday night.

The mishap occurred sometime around 08:45h a short distance from the Canje Bridge on the eastern side.

The identities of the two missing persons are unknown at this time.

INews understands that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard as well as a driver have since been deployed to conduct the search.

When contracted, the police in Region Six had no new information on the incident.

Details to come as they become available.