Two Guyanese sporting legends meet

Guyanese Cricket legend Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (CCH) met with Guyanese Karate icon Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-a-Tai (MS) last Friday at the Guyana Karate College Dojo in Thomas Lands.

Dr. Chanderpaul, popularly known as ‘Tiger’ or ‘Shiv’ was visiting the Dojo, to play the unfamiliar role of spectator as he gave moral support and cheered on his daughter little Liara Chanderpaul as he watched her undertake her first rank examination and promoted from a 10th kyu or white belt to 9th kyu or a white belt with a yellow stripe.

Even though ‘Chanders’ had more than one other pressing appointment to attend to, fully appreciative of the importance of strong support systems in order to improve confidence and sports success among young athletes, he remained in the Dojo until Liara completed all of her kihon, kata and kumite routines. Kihon means basics whilst kata means form and kumite means partner work or sparring.

Master Frank Woon-a-Tai who the Chief Instructor and Chairman of the International Karate Daigaku headquartered in Toronto, Canada is currently celebrating his fiftieth year of teaching karate-do in Guyana and around the world, quite enjoyed his brief interaction with Dr. Chanderpaul. They are both recipients of Orders of Service of Guyana.