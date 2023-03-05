Two dead as car submerged in East Berbice canal

Two persons are now dead and a third hospitalised after the car they were traveling in ran off the road at Bramfield, East Coast Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in the wee hours of today.

Dead are Qualis Crawford called ‘Blood’ of Sukdeo Street, West Canje and Shelliza London called ‘ Shelly’ of 49 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

The 39-year-old Crawford was the driver of the car which had two occupants.

Reports are the driver would have served from a dead animal on the road and hit a heap of sand before losing control of the vehicle, which then ran over overboard into a canal.

One of the passengers was able to make it out of the vehicle before and got assistance from a taxi driver. However, it was not until the driver was passing the location for a second time that he stopped to offer assistance.

He was reportedly scared when he saw a lone male trying to stop him on a lonely road at that time in the morning but on his way back to New Amsterdam after realizing that the man was once again stopping him even though he was going in the opposite direction, he decided to investigate.

The two lifeless bodies were pulled from the car which was submerged with the wheels in the air. Crawford reportedly still had his seat belt on while there was no seat belt on London who was pulled from the front passenger’s seat.

Meanwhile, the surviving passenger was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted.

Police are investigating the incident.

