Two arrested after police find gun, ganja in New Amsterdam homes

Police in Berbice, Regional Division #6, have arrested two young men following the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of marijuana in their New Amsterdam homes.

At about 17:10h on Friday, Police ranks acted on intelligence gathered and went to Lot 8 Savannahs Park, in New Amsterdam, Berbice, to search the home of Tiequan Hartman, called ‘Tooke’, a 20-year-old Labourer, for stolen articles.

On arrival at Hartman’s home, Police observed that he lives in a ‘range house’, comprised of four different apartments in a fenced yard.

During the search in the home of Hartman, Police found a transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis. Hartman told the Police that the marijuana was not his but belonged to his father.

Further searches were conducted in the backyard, during which Police found seven transparent zip-lock bags of Cannabis. Hartman was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

A further search was conducted in the yard and at the home of Hartman’s neighbour Akeem Bovell, age 24, during which Police observed a rope about three feet in length on the zinc fence in the backyard.

One of the ranks pulled the rope, which was partly hanging over Bovell’s zinc fence, and a multi-coloured handbag with the rope tied on both handbag handles was observed.

Police took possession of the bag and, when opened in the presence of Bovell, it contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and a .22 Pistol.

--- ---