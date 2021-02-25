Twin sisters deliver babies minutes apart at NA hospital

Twin sisters Amesha Thuesday Grant and Amela Latahsa Thuesday today gave birth to their babies some 13 minutes apart at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.

Both infants, a girl named Cassidy Miracle Grant and a boy named Myron Kingsley Rajgopaul arrived at 9:10hrs and 9:23hrs respectively. Both babies weighed some 3kg.

Amesha and Amela were both admitted to the hospital on February 23.

In a statement posted by the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), it was noted that the Regional Health Officer Dr Vishalya Sharma andMedical Superintendent Dr Vasana Henry were thrilled that the institution was chosen by the mothers to care and manage their deliveries.

As such hampers were provided to the mothers in celebration of this momentous occasion.