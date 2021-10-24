Tuschen shopkeeper found dead – with hands taped, mouth tied – in home

Police in Region Three are investigating the alleged murder of a shopkeeper who was found dead in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, home early this morning.

Dead is 59-year-old Keith Richard Hohenkirk called “One foot” of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE.

It is believed that the businessman was killed sometime between 18:40hrs on Saturday and 06:39hrs today. At the time of the discovery, Hohenkirk’s home was ransacked and his hands were taped and mouth tied.

Police say that Hohenkirk, who is an amputee, lived alone and operated a small concrete grocery shop in front of his home. He was last seen alive by his neighbour at about 18:40hrs Saturday, sitting on his front veranda.

However, sometime around 06:39hrs, the said neighbour went to check on the deceased and as she opened the front door, which was not locked, she observed the entire hall and kitchen area were ransacked.

Further checks in the bedroom revealed the victim lying motionless on his back with his hands tied up with transparent scotch tape and his mouth tied with a piece of brown cloth.

The police were summoned and his body was checked for any marks of violence but none was seen.

The body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty, after which it was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination with dissection.

Investigation in progress.