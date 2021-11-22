Tuschen man, who was helping accident victim, electrocuted

A 28-year-old man who was providing assistance to an accident victim on Sunday evening died as a result of electrocution.

Dead is Seeram Jainarine, also known as “Akash”, of Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Jainarine, who operates a canter truck with crane, had gone to a location along the Zeelugt Public Road, EBE to remove a pickup which was damaged in an accident earlier in the day. He had an assistant with him who was operating the truck.

In a statement, Police said Jainarine was standing at the side of the canter operating the crane when it came into contact with a Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) electrical wire, “causing the wire to spark and Seeram Jainarine was pitched to the ground”.

After this happened, the assistant transported Jainarine to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jainarine was contacted by a 70-year-old man of Sophia, Greater Georgetown – who was driving the pickup at the time of the accident. Reports are that the pickup was proceeding along the roadway when he suffered a blow-out and ended up in a trench.