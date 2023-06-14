Tuschen man killed in accident

A 61-year-old pedal cyclist was last evening killed by a speeding and intoxicated driver along the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead is Joseph Shako, a security guard who resided at Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said at around 20:40hrs, Shako was riding a bicycle when he attempted to cross the road and ended up in the path of motorcar PAC 3849 which was being driven by a 20-year-old resident of Tuschen Housing Scheme.

Police said the motorcar was speeding and the driver was intoxicated, with a breathalyzer test showing .049% micrograms of alcohol in his system.

Meanwhile, as a result of the crash, the pedal cyclist fell onto the front windscreen of the vehicle and then landed in a nearby trench while the motorcar continued to drag the bicycle further up the roadway before coming to a stop.

The pedal cyclist was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and placed into a motorcar which took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

The man’s right foot was broken off from the ankle and he had received a wound to his head.

Shako lived alone and had no children. He was heading to work at the time of the horrific crash.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into police custody.

