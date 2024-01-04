Tuschen man busted with ganja at 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴

A 29-year-old man was nabbed at a roadblock at Mango Landing in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) after he was found to have 21.4 grams of ganja.

Based on reports, two ranks were performing ‘stop and search’ duties at the Mango Landing Police Outpost on Wednesday when they intercepted a Route #72 minibus bearing registration number BXX 5372 which was at the time being driven by a 63-year-old man.

The four passengers and their personal belongings were subsequently searched.

However, one transparent plastic bag was found hidden among some clothing in a haversack belonging to Lestroy Archibald of Tuschen Old Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). A closer inspection of the bag unearthed a quantity of cannabis.

Archibald was taken to the Mahdia Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 21.4 grams. He is expected to be charged shortly.

