Tuschen, EBE resident found dead at D’Urban Park

The body of a Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) man was discovered lying in the vicinity of D’Urban Park, Georgetown on Sunday evening.

The man has been subsequently identified as 59-year-old Cyril Harold.

According to information reaching INews, at about 20:45h on Sunday evening several persons were walking along Haley Street when they noticed the man’s body lying on the roadway. Without hesitation, the men contacted the police.

The man who was lying face down was picked up and taken to the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) location at the D’urban Park Square for emergency treatment but he was pronounced dead.

Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas told INews that there was indication that foul play might have been involved in the man’s demise.

He explained that when police ranks arrived at the scene, the man was fully clothed and his Identification Card (ID), cash, jewellery and cellular phone were still intact.

Commander Thomas pointed out that based on the contact list in the now dead man’s phone, investigators have made contact with his relatives, to notify them of his death.

“Right now, we are treating his death as that of a natural one. That is, until a Post Mortem Examination (PME) proves or concludes otherwise.